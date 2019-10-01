Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 190.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 425.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,174.57. 26,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,204.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,196.71, for a total value of $299,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,877 shares in the company, valued at $112,343,544.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,594. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

