Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,907 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Premier worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 401.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,681. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.