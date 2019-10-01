Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 123,101 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,101 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,523 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,607,000 after purchasing an additional 394,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 322,975 shares during the period.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.65. 64,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,473. The stock has a market cap of $996.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

