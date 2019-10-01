Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 304,808 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 304,808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.01.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

