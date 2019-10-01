Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.92% of CorePoint Lodging worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,331. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

