Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,799,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after acquiring an additional 797,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. 79,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

