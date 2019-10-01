Scroll Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,841.00 (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

