Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Seattle Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of SGEN opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.97. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $88.20.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,347,699.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,353. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

