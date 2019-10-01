Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce sales of $11.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.39 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $47.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $48.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.51 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $53.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 8,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million, a P/E ratio of 415.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

