Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,311.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.