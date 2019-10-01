Shivom Market Capitalization Achieves $356,043.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $356,043.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038036 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.16 or 0.05447553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.