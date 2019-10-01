Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

