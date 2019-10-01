Short Interest in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declines By 6.6%

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

