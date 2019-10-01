SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million and a PE ratio of -24.56. SI-Bone has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. Analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $28,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,190 shares of company stock worth $13,851,590. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $851,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

