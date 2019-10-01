Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,612 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.85% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,823. The stock has a market cap of $920.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

