Silk Road Medical Inc’s (NASDAQ:SILK) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 1st

Silk Road Medical’s (NASDAQ:SILK) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 1st. Silk Road Medical had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

SILK stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,451,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

