Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Silverway has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $90.77 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.02705453 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00547861 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

