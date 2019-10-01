SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 1,246,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

