Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.22% of Snap-on worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,113,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after buying an additional 392,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snap-on by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

SNA stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,495. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

