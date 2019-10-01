SONDER One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (SNR)

SONDER (CURRENCY:SNR) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. SONDER has a total market capitalization of $14,019.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SONDER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONDER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, SONDER has traded down 71.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00191136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.01022124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONDER Profile

SONDER’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,879,121 tokens. SONDER’s official Twitter account is @sonder_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SONDER is sonder.vision.

Buying and Selling SONDER

SONDER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONDER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONDER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONDER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

