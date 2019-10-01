Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

