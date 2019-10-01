SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. 51,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

