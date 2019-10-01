Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. 1,346,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,647. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

