Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.26. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,550 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.92%.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.