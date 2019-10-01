SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 458,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

