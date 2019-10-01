SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. 59,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,990. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

