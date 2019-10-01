STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8,673.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 88.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 326,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $25.73. 122,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

