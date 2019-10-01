StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.78 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $179,737.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 3,769,374 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

