Stakinglab Price Tops $0.12 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $49,915.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00652423 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004119 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 961,477 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.