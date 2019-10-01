Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Down 5.3%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 72,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 104,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$2.30 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.