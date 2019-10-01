Starbase Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $250,498.00 and $1,890.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037692 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.05336757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000995 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

