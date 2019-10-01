Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $89.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.