Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $157,866.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Startcoin has a total market cap of $157,866.00 and $9.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

