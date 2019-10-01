Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.62. Stockland shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 7,434,541 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

In related news, insider Mark Steinert 327,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

