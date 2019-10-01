Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys New Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In related news, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

