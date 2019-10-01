Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,000. JD.Com makes up about 0.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after buying an additional 236,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,082,000 after buying an additional 709,226 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 508,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,099. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -939.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.