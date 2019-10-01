Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 11,033 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

