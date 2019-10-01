Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 39,369 Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 752,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

