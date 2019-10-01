Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $67.73 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 516,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,729,000. PepsiCo comprises 3.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

