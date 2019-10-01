Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 177,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,381. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.