Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 632,626 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 5.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.18% of Estee Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 891,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,292. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

