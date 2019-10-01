Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $556,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after buying an additional 535,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,773,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,575,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after buying an additional 1,001,851 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

