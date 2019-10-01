Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) Insider Buys £8,149.42 in Stock

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) insider John Peters acquired 814,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,149.42 ($10,648.66).

Strategic Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. Strategic Minerals PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

