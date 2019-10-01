Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 26,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 85.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,635,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.66. 20,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.01. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

