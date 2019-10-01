Substratum Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, COSS, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

