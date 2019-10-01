Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Purchases $55,562.46 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Bruce T. Rankin acquired 1,037 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.58 per share, with a total value of $55,562.46.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 628,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

