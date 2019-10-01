SunTrust Banks Lowers Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $58.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Carnival stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

