Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 20,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.71. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

