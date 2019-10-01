Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 7,965 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 985,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,376,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVAL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

