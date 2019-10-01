Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.71% of Edap Tms worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $607,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 7,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Edap Tms SA has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a P/E ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms SA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDAP. TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

